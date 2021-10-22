FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Sandvik AB (publ) in a report released on Monday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Maidi forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.30 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sandvik AB (publ)’s FY2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.66 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sandvik AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

OTCMKTS:SDVKY opened at $25.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.21. Sandvik AB has a one year low of $17.72 and a one year high of $29.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.01.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,030,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060,323 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 4,513 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,428,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Sandvik AB (publ) by 3.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,844,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,301,000 after purchasing an additional 59,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) during the second quarter valued at approximately $444,000. 0.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sandvik AB engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of tools, equipment, and tooling systems for the mining and construction industries. It operates through the following segments: Sandvik Machining Solutions, Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology, Sandvik Materials Technology, and Other Operations.

