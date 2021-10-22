FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) Issued By William Blair

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) – Equities researchers at William Blair reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Revance Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 18th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($4.41) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($4.36). William Blair also issued estimates for Revance Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.17) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.18) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.21) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.19) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.18) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($4.75) EPS.

Get Revance Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RVNC. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 16th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $45.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (down from $35.00) on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Revance Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.20.

Shares of Revance Therapeutics stock opened at $15.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 6.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.49 and a 200 day moving average of $28.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.24. Revance Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $33.83.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.68 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 644.56% and a negative return on equity of 103.06%.

In other news, insider Aubrey Rankin sold 54,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $1,633,219.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,398,066.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dwight Moxie sold 1,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 120,753 shares of company stock worth $3,576,071. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 548,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,324,000 after acquiring an additional 114,515 shares during the period. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC now owns 154,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,586,000 after acquiring an additional 4,702 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 11,760 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Revance Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 3,718 shares during the period. 75.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

See Also: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Revance Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revance Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.