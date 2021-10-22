FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:OYST)

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OYST) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Oyster Point Pharma in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 18th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Catanzaro now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($4.33) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($4.03). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Oyster Point Pharma’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.49) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.18) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.17) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.19) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.19) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.73) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.28) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.49) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.91) EPS.

Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oyster Point Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

NASDAQ:OYST opened at $12.16 on Thursday. Oyster Point Pharma has a 1-year low of $10.70 and a 1-year high of $25.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.13 and a 200 day moving average of $16.37. The firm has a market cap of $316.34 million, a PE ratio of -3.96 and a beta of -0.32.

In related news, major shareholder Versant Venture Capital Vi, L. sold 550,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total value of $8,162,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 36.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OYST. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 46.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 738,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,495,000 after buying an additional 233,797 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 171.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 48,041 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 21.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 162,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after buying an additional 28,836 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 106.8% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 371,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,787,000 after buying an additional 191,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 12.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 2,298 shares during the last quarter. 71.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oyster Point Pharma

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is OC-01, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of signs and symptoms of dry eye disease.

