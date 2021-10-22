Function X One Day Volume Reaches $26.18 Million (FX)

Posted by on Oct 22nd, 2021

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. One Function X coin can currently be bought for about $1.33 or 0.00002193 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Function X has a total market cap of $543.38 million and approximately $26.18 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Function X has traded up 14.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

  • Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60,705.58 or 1.00075284 BTC.
  • Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.07 or 0.00056164 BTC.
  • Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00004338 BTC.
  • Venus (XVS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.52 or 0.00051965 BTC.
  • Tranchess (CHESS) traded 66.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00007425 BTC.
  • Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001039 BTC.
  • Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $399.32 or 0.00658292 BTC.
  • mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001667 BTC.
  • StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004406 BTC.
  • Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X Coin Profile

Function X (FX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 coins. Function X’s official website is functionx.io. The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Buying and Selling Function X

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Function X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Function X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.