Frontier Wealth Management LLC Takes $566,000 Position in Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 51,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 793.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,266,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,752,000 after buying an additional 2,013,028 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 14.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,757,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,189,000 after buying an additional 219,009 shares during the last quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP increased its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 59.8% during the first quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 1,607,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,088,000 after buying an additional 601,417 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 95.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 713,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,792,000 after buying an additional 348,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 201.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 459,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,013,000 after buying an additional 306,594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Rattler Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rattler Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rattler Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.83.

NASDAQ:RTLR opened at $12.51 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.03. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 4.32. Rattler Midstream LP has a one year low of $5.53 and a one year high of $13.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $101.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.64 million. Rattler Midstream had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 2.97%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rattler Midstream LP will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This is a boost from Rattler Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Rattler Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 120.48%.

Rattler Midstream Profile

Rattler Midstream LP operates as a holding company. It engages in the operation, development and acquisition of midstream infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. The firm provides crude oil, natural gas and water related midstream services including fresh water sourcing and transportation and saltwater gathering and disposal.

