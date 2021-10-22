Frontier Wealth Management LLC Sells 65 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 4.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in The Hershey by 17,356.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 764,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,206,000 after purchasing an additional 760,380 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in The Hershey by 144.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,113,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,871,000 after acquiring an additional 656,943 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of The Hershey by 114.5% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,106,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,878,000 after buying an additional 590,867 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of The Hershey during the 1st quarter worth about $49,608,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of The Hershey by 270.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 413,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,367,000 after buying an additional 301,702 shares during the last quarter. 52.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HSY opened at $180.30 on Friday. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $135.83 and a fifty-two week high of $182.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $176.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.05.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The Hershey had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 63.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.901 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. This is a positive change from The Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. The Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 57.23%.

In other news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.48, for a total value of $981,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,589,218.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $51,586.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,221 shares of company stock worth $3,939,955 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

HSY has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of The Hershey from $190.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of The Hershey in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Hershey currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.91.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

