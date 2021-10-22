Frontier Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BUFR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 72.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,301,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,861,000 after acquiring an additional 547,830 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 79.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 505,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,604,000 after acquiring an additional 223,198 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 127.0% during the second quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 330,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,609,000 after acquiring an additional 185,111 shares in the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC acquired a new position in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs during the second quarter worth about $4,265,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs during the first quarter worth about $3,491,000.

NYSEARCA:BUFR opened at $23.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.20 and its 200-day moving average is $22.89. First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs has a 1-year low of $19.70 and a 1-year high of $25.03.

