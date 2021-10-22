Frontier Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 6.4% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 861 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 4,842 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Shares of BABA opened at $177.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $163.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.08. The company has a market capitalization of $482.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $138.43 and a fifty-two week high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. The company had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $14.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BABA. CLSA decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. HSBC decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.44.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.