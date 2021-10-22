Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Holdings Decreased by Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 6.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 152,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,180 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $24,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRPT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Freshpet by 11,186.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,727,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712,684 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Freshpet in the 1st quarter worth about $117,975,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Freshpet by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,147,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,233,000 after purchasing an additional 363,951 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Freshpet in the 2nd quarter worth about $15,924,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Freshpet by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 712,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,167,000 after purchasing an additional 82,637 shares in the last quarter. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Freshpet news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $337,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,997 shares in the company, valued at $11,331,195.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Weise sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.31, for a total value of $549,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,456 shares of company stock worth $2,350,702. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FRPT stock opened at $154.51 on Friday. Freshpet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.41 and a 12 month high of $186.98. The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of -367.88 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $137.32 and a 200-day moving average of $155.47.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $108.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.05 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 4.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.25%. The business’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FRPT. Truist Securities raised Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Cowen began coverage on Freshpet in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $229.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Freshpet from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Truist raised Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Freshpet from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.29.

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

