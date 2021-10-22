Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC decreased its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 0.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 101,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $8,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in Omnicom Group by 185.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC grew its position in Omnicom Group by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 519 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Omnicom Group by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Omnicom Group by 446.9% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Omnicom Group stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.04. The company had a trading volume of 24,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,744,034. The company has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.92. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.50 and a 12-month high of $86.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 35.92%. Omnicom Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OMC has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.33.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.