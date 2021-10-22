Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Has $12.80 Million Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,433 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $12,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,279,859 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,619,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,098 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,887,507 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,007,673,000 after acquiring an additional 98,816 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,181,463 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,992,899,000 after acquiring an additional 323,633 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,238,617 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,428,662,000 after acquiring an additional 303,763 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,661,031 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,563,860,000 after acquiring an additional 462,911 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Accenture news, COO Johan Deblaere sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.84, for a total value of $1,022,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.79, for a total value of $452,569.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,723 shares of company stock valued at $3,647,562 in the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ACN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Accenture from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Sunday, September 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $338.06 to $405.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $318.65 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.42.

Shares of Accenture stock traded up $5.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $352.31. 17,803 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,938,956. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $212.45 and a 1-year high of $350.76. The company has a market cap of $223.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.19, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $332.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $308.06.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. Accenture’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Accenture’s payout ratio is 52.01%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

