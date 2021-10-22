Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $6,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 2,780 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,905 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 5,045 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 749 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on LMT. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, September 10th. Cowen lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.20 price target (down from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $393.03.

Lockheed Martin stock traded up $2.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $375.95. 9,317 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,436,131. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $353.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $371.63. The firm has a market cap of $104.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $319.81 and a fifty-two week high of $396.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 123.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.79 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the aerospace company to repurchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 41.87%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

Featured Article: How Short Selling Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.