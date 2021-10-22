Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Boosts Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $7,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GIS. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 62.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,347,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,359,000 after purchasing an additional 9,763,868 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 55.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,920,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,030 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 30.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,804,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356,450 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 172.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,991,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,425 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 648.3% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,259,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,194 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

In related news, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 9,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total value of $589,114.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 28,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total value of $1,730,574.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,070 shares of company stock valued at $2,917,291. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GIS traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,099,184. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.56. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.96 and a 52 week high of $64.65.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.83%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on General Mills in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered General Mills from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $57.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.57.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Read More: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.