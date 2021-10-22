Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) Trading Up 6.1%

Shares of Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) were up 6.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $18.65 and last traded at $18.65. Approximately 15,606 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 297,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.58.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FMTX shares. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Forma Therapeutics from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Craig Hallum started coverage on Forma Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forma Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

Get Forma Therapeutics alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.52 and a 200 day moving average of $24.84. The firm has a market cap of $869.13 million, a P/E ratio of -6.16 and a beta of -0.27.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.13). On average, analysts expect that Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 7.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Parkwood LLC increased its holdings in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 4.3% in the second quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 25,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 8.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 8.9% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 18.0% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.18% of the company’s stock.

Forma Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:FMTX)

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Forma Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forma Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.