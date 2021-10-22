Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) Trading Up 6.1%

Shares of Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) were up 6.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $18.65 and last traded at $18.65. Approximately 15,606 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 297,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.58.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FMTX shares. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Forma Therapeutics from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Craig Hallum started coverage on Forma Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forma Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.52 and a 200 day moving average of $24.84. The firm has a market cap of $869.13 million, a P/E ratio of -6.16 and a beta of -0.27.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 7.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Parkwood LLC increased its holdings in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 4.3% in the second quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 25,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 8.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 8.9% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 18.0% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.18% of the company’s stock.
Forma Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:FMTX)
Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.
Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Forma Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forma Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.