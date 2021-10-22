Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Shares Sold by Baldwin Investment Management LLC

Baldwin Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,200 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 767 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FL. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 678 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Foot Locker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in Foot Locker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,023 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Bank increased its stake in Foot Locker by 111.9% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,157 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FL shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $82.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.36.

Shares of FL opened at $48.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.10. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.37. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.86 and a 52-week high of $66.71.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $1.20. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. This is an increase from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is 42.70%.

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

