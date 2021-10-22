Fonix Mobile PLC Announces Dividend of GBX 3.53 (LON:FNX)

Fonix Mobile PLC (LON:FNX) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.53 ($0.05) per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of FNX stock opened at GBX 148.90 ($1.95) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £148.90 million and a P/E ratio of 25.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 157.16. Fonix Mobile has a 12-month low of GBX 90 ($1.18) and a 12-month high of GBX 190 ($2.48). The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67.

Fonix Mobile Company Profile

Fonix Mobile Ltd provides mobile payments and messaging services for client in media, telecoms, entertainment, enterprise, and commerce. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United States.

