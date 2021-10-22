Fonix Mobile PLC Announces Dividend of GBX 3.53 (LON:FNX)

Fonix Mobile PLC (LON:FNX) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.53 ($0.05) per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of FNX stock opened at GBX 148.90 ($1.95) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £148.90 million and a P/E ratio of 25.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 157.16. Fonix Mobile has a 12-month low of GBX 90 ($1.18) and a 12-month high of GBX 190 ($2.48). The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67.
Fonix Mobile Company Profile
