flatexDEGIRO (OTCMKTS:FNNTF) Coverage Initiated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of flatexDEGIRO (OTCMKTS:FNNTF) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of flatexDEGIRO in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

FNNTF stock opened at $21.15 on Wednesday. flatexDEGIRO has a twelve month low of $21.15 and a twelve month high of $139.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.15.

flatexDEGIRO AG provides online brokerage and IT solutions in the areas of finance and financial technology services in Europe. It operates through Financial Services (FIN) and Technologies (TECH) segments. The FIN segment offers business-to-consumer online brokerage, business-to-business white-label banking, electronic securities settlement, custody account management, and other banking products and services.

