Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Price Target Raised to $200.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) had its target price upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum downgraded Five9 from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Five9 from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Five9 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Five9 from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Truist cut their target price on Five9 from $212.00 to $190.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Five9 has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $196.18.

Five9 stock opened at $160.42 on Thursday. Five9 has a 12 month low of $130.32 and a 12 month high of $211.68. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75. The stock has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -225.94 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.39.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.09. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $143.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Five9 will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total transaction of $2,281,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 94,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,239,926.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 1,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.05, for a total value of $193,448.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 94,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,751,669.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 54,582 shares of company stock valued at $9,478,663. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVN. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 645.1% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 59,819 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,352,000 after buying an additional 51,791 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Five9 by 4.6% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 135,775 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,900,000 after acquiring an additional 5,962 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 56.9% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 55,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,215,000 after acquiring an additional 20,203 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 45,065 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,264,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 89.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 8,085 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 3,824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

