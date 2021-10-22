First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. Purchases 78,087 Shares of Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC)

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) by 20.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 462,602 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,087 shares during the quarter. Silicom accounts for 7.1% of First Wilshire Securities Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. owned 6.71% of Silicom worth $20,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Silicom during the 2nd quarter worth $6,406,000. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in Silicom by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 532,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,479,000 after purchasing an additional 143,677 shares during the period. North Run Capital LP increased its stake in Silicom by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 217,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,583,000 after purchasing an additional 127,960 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Silicom by 193.8% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 137,871 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,221,000 after purchasing an additional 90,941 shares during the period. Finally, Apis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silicom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,996,000. 50.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Silicom from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th.

Silicom stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.67. The company had a trading volume of 7,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,772. Silicom Ltd. has a 12 month low of $34.51 and a 12 month high of $59.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.83. The company has a market capitalization of $287.48 million, a PE ratio of 38.94 and a beta of 0.73.

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. Silicom had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 6.22%. The firm had revenue of $30.28 million during the quarter.

Silicom Company Profile

Silicom Ltd. engages in the provision of networking and data infrastructure solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. Its products include server adapters, smart cards, bypass switches and intelligent bypass switches. The company was founded by Avi Eizenman, Yehuda Zisapel, and Zohar Zisapel in 1987 and is headquartered in Kfar Saba, Israel.

