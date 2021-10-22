First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) and Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) Head-To-Head Analysis

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) and Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Dividends

Get First United alerts:

First United pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Sandy Spring Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. First United pays out 29.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sandy Spring Bancorp pays out 34.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First United has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Sandy Spring Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. First United is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for First United and Sandy Spring Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First United 0 0 1 0 3.00 Sandy Spring Bancorp 0 2 1 0 2.33

First United presently has a consensus price target of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 31.15%. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a consensus price target of $41.00, suggesting a potential downside of 15.66%. Given First United’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe First United is more favorable than Sandy Spring Bancorp.

Risk and Volatility

First United has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sandy Spring Bancorp has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares First United and Sandy Spring Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First United 23.63% 15.61% 1.17% Sandy Spring Bancorp 41.01% 13.81% 1.61%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares First United and Sandy Spring Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First United $76.78 million 1.58 $13.84 million $2.03 9.01 Sandy Spring Bancorp $526.28 million 4.35 $96.95 million $3.75 12.93

Sandy Spring Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than First United. First United is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sandy Spring Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

30.7% of First United shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.4% of Sandy Spring Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of First United shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of Sandy Spring Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Sandy Spring Bancorp beats First United on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

First United Company Profile

First United Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in community banking services. It offers checking, savings, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, business loans, personal loans, mortgage loans, lines of credit, and consumer-oriented retirement accounts including individual retirement accounts, and employee benefit accounts through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Oakland, MD.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses. The Insurance segment includes operations through Sandy Spring Insurance Corp, a subsidiary of the bank, and offers annuities as an alternative to traditional deposit accounts. The Investment Management segment conducts its operations through West Financial Services, Inc., a subsidiary of the Bank. The company was founded in 1868 and is headquartered in Olney, MD.

Receive News & Ratings for First United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.