First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.079 per share by the investment management company on Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has raised its dividend by 44.4% over the last three years.

NYSE FCT opened at $12.06 on Friday. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a one year low of $10.42 and a one year high of $12.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.30 and its 200-day moving average is $12.38.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,378,614 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191,880 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II were worth $17,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Company Profile

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek a high-level of current income, and preserve capital by investing primarily in a portfolio of senior secured floating-rate corporate loans. The company was founded on May 25, 2004 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

