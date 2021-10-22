First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:FMY)

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st.

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 7.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get First Trust Mortgage Income Fund alerts:

FMY opened at $13.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.81 and its 200-day moving average is $13.73. First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has a 1-year low of $13.13 and a 1-year high of $14.25.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) by 29.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,313 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,496 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About First Trust Mortgage Income Fund

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities including mortgage-backed securities, consisting of pass-through certificates, collateralized mortgage obligations, residential mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Recommended Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Mortgage Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.