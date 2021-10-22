First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st.

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 43.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of NYSE:FEI opened at $7.95 on Friday. First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has a one year low of $4.88 and a one year high of $8.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.31 and a 200-day moving average of $7.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,750,219 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,619 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund were worth $29,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund

First Trust MLP & Energy Income Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company, which invests in a portfolio of cash-generating securities, publicly traded master limited partnerships, and MLP-related entities in the energy sector and energy utility industries. It has an objective of seeking a level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions paid to common shareholders.

