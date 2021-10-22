First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st.
First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 43.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
Shares of NYSE:FEI opened at $7.95 on Friday. First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has a one year low of $4.88 and a one year high of $8.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.31 and a 200-day moving average of $7.50.
About First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund
First Trust MLP & Energy Income Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company, which invests in a portfolio of cash-generating securities, publicly traded master limited partnerships, and MLP-related entities in the energy sector and energy utility industries. It has an objective of seeking a level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions paid to common shareholders.
