First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.032 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st.

NASDAQ LDSF opened at $20.07 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.25. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a 1-year low of $19.20 and a 1-year high of $20.59.

