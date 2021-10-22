First Trust Expanded Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XPND) Trading 0.8% Higher

First Trust Expanded Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XPND)’s stock price traded up 0.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $21.69 and last traded at $21.69. 1,767 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 12,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.53.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.23.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in First Trust Expanded Technology ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Expanded Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XPND) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 66,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,385,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 8.88% of First Trust Expanded Technology ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

