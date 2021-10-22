First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 24.52%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS.

First Internet Bancorp stock traded up $2.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.73. 80,337 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,099. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.35 and its 200 day moving average is $32.02. First Internet Bancorp has a 52 week low of $18.66 and a 52 week high of $41.55. The company has a market capitalization of $352.08 million, a P/E ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.59%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Internet Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,465 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 7,361 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.18% of First Internet Bancorp worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 76.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First Internet Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

First Internet Bancorp Company Profile

First Internet Bancorp engages in the provision of online commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers first-lien residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and credit cards & CRE loans in Indiana and other parts of the midwest in the form of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily loans, with credit tenant lease financing.

