First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 24.52%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS.
First Internet Bancorp stock traded up $2.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.73. 80,337 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,099. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.35 and its 200 day moving average is $32.02. First Internet Bancorp has a 52 week low of $18.66 and a 52 week high of $41.55. The company has a market capitalization of $352.08 million, a P/E ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.59%.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First Internet Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st.
First Internet Bancorp Company Profile
First Internet Bancorp engages in the provision of online commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers first-lien residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and credit cards & CRE loans in Indiana and other parts of the midwest in the form of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily loans, with credit tenant lease financing.
Read More: What is the price-sales ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for First Internet Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Internet Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.