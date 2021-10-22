First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.16 EPS

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 50.60%. The company had revenue of $121.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. First Industrial Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:FR traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $58.00. 878,444 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,004,682. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.57. First Industrial Realty Trust has a one year low of $39.24 and a one year high of $59.18. The stock has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 32.04 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 58.70%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 146.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 358,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 213,252 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.28% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $18,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FR shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Truist upped their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.73.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

