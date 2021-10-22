First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.16 EPS

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 50.60%. The company had revenue of $121.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. First Industrial Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of NYSE:FR traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $58.00. 878,444 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,004,682. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.57. First Industrial Realty Trust has a one year low of $39.24 and a one year high of $59.18. The stock has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 32.04 and a beta of 0.87.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 58.70%.
Several research analysts have recently commented on FR shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Truist upped their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.73.
About First Industrial Realty Trust
First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.
