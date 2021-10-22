First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $121.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.95 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 50.60% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS.

FR stock traded down $0.53 on Thursday, reaching $58.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 878,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,682. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.04 and a beta of 0.87. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $39.24 and a 52 week high of $59.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.70%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Industrial Realty Trust stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 146.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 358,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 213,252 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.28% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $18,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist increased their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays assumed coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Industrial Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.73.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

