First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $121.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.95 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 50.60% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS.
FR stock traded down $0.53 on Thursday, reaching $58.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 878,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,682. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.04 and a beta of 0.87. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $39.24 and a 52 week high of $59.18.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.70%.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist increased their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays assumed coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Industrial Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.73.
First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile
First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.
