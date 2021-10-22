First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 29.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,300 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FHN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,470,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,044,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,267 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in First Horizon by 178.9% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 14,359,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,126,000 after buying an additional 9,211,541 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in First Horizon by 1.2% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,633,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,185,000 after buying an additional 101,817 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in First Horizon by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,821,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,162,000 after buying an additional 68,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Horizon by 1.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,419,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,212,000 after purchasing an additional 108,931 shares during the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FHN. Raymond James downgraded First Horizon from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group cut shares of First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of First Horizon from $21.00 to $19.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.30.

Shares of FHN opened at $16.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.00. First Horizon Co. has a 52 week low of $9.78 and a 52 week high of $19.45. The firm has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. First Horizon had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 13.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.18%.

In other news, CFO William C. Losch III sold 22,684 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total transaction of $355,231.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

