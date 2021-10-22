First Heartland Consultants Inc. Has $691,000 Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. lowered its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 38.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,161 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,492,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,584,128,000 after purchasing an additional 857,975 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,867,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,451,289,000 after purchasing an additional 522,528 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,132,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,391,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746,707 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,715,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,267,000 after acquiring an additional 4,108,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,009,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,679,000 after acquiring an additional 884,584 shares in the last quarter. 62.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PG opened at $139.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $143.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.81. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $121.54 and a 52-week high of $147.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $338.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.87 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 61.48%.

Several equities analysts have commented on PG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Truist upped their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.41.

In related news, CEO Carolyn M. Tastad sold 7,772 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.77, for a total transaction of $1,101,836.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 667 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.37, for a total value of $96,294.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 748,024 shares of company stock worth $106,760,698 in the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

