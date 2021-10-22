First Heartland Consultants Inc. Has $1.58 Million Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,599 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BA. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Cypress Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 143.9% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 161 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $214.34 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $141.58 and a 52 week high of $278.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $220.26 and its 200-day moving average is $231.56. The firm has a market cap of $125.64 billion, a PE ratio of -13.95 and a beta of 1.61.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $1.23. The firm had revenue of $17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.03 billion. Research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of The Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Vertical Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $304.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $265.05.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

