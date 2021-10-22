First Heartland Consultants Inc. Has $1.51 Million Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,408 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,678 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T by 3.2% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,242,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $854,909,000 after purchasing an additional 874,730 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC raised its position in AT&T by 1.3% in the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 500,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,154,000 after acquiring an additional 6,433 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 166,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,796,000 after buying an additional 6,864 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of AT&T by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,173,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $456,111,000 after buying an additional 2,004,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 198,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,994,000 after acquiring an additional 4,037 shares during the period. 51.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Argus cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Moffett Nathanson raised AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.56.

T stock opened at $25.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $183.93 billion, a PE ratio of -83.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.22 and a 200-day moving average of $28.73. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.01 and a 12-month high of $33.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The business had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.07%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 65.41%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

