First Growth Investment Manager LP Has $4.42 Million Holdings in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

First Growth Investment Manager LP increased its holdings in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 765.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,875 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,925 shares during the quarter. Coupa Software accounts for about 1.6% of First Growth Investment Manager LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. First Growth Investment Manager LP’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $4,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Coupa Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Coupa Software by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in Coupa Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Coupa Software by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period.

Several research firms recently commented on COUP. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.22.

NASDAQ:COUP traded down $1.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $254.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,768. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.80 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.81. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 1 year low of $203.51 and a 1 year high of $377.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $179.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.98 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a negative return on equity of 17.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coupa Software news, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total value of $268,888.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.80, for a total transaction of $12,490,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 170,783 shares of company stock worth $40,091,050. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

