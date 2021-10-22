First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in shares of First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,161,132 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 161,238 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.09% of First Financial worth $47,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in THFF. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in First Financial by 92.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 961 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in First Financial by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 5,484 shares of the bank’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P lifted its position in shares of First Financial by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 7,022 shares of the bank’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. 64.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

First Financial stock opened at $42.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.90 and its 200-day moving average is $42.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. First Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $33.05 and a 1 year high of $47.00. The company has a market cap of $556.63 million, a P/E ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.85.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $46.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.10 million. First Financial had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 9.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Financial Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About First Financial

First Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which is engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer lending, lease financing, trust account services, depositor services, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.

