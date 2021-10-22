First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 43.97%.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIN traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.74. 8,455 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 483,257. The stock has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.94 and a beta of 0.88. First Financial Bankshares has a 12-month low of $28.90 and a 12-month high of $52.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is 42.25%.

In related news, Director Michael B. Denny acquired 2,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.75 per share, for a total transaction of $99,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,373.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Johnny Trotter bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.68 per share, for a total transaction of $109,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 869,793 shares in the company, valued at $37,992,558.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 10,846 shares of company stock worth $504,709. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Financial Bankshares stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 80.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 379,931 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 169,617 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.27% of First Financial Bankshares worth $18,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 53.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FFIN. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on First Financial Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $47.76 target price (up from $47.00) on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

