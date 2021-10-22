First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.07), Fidelity Earnings reports. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 8.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS.

NASDAQ:FFBC traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.62. The stock had a trading volume of 422,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,874. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.21. First Financial Bancorp. has a 52 week low of $13.47 and a 52 week high of $26.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.09%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FFBC. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $22.44 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Financial Bancorp. stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 358,419 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 14,215 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.37% of First Financial Bancorp. worth $8,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 73.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp operates a bank holding company. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, financial and other related activities. It operates through the following business lines: Commercial, Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance.

