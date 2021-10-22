First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.29 EPS

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.29, Fidelity Earnings reports. First American Financial had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of FAF stock traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.90. 5,159 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 688,957. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.69. First American Financial has a 52-week low of $44.05 and a 52-week high of $76.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. This is a positive change from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.43%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FAF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First American Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.43.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corp. operates as an insurance company. It provides title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company operates its business through the following segments: Title Insurance & Services and Specialty Insurance. The Title Insurance & Services segment provides title insurance, escrow, closing services and similar or related financial services domestically and internationally in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions.

