Financial Survey: MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) vs. Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR)

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) and Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MiMedx Group and Beyond Air’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MiMedx Group $248.23 million 3.22 -$49.28 million ($0.77) -9.26 Beyond Air $870,000.00 276.92 -$22.88 million ($1.27) -7.92

Beyond Air has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MiMedx Group. MiMedx Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Beyond Air, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares MiMedx Group and Beyond Air’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MiMedx Group -31.30% -1,262.51% -41.19% Beyond Air -2,617.28% -94.09% -68.29%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

50.8% of MiMedx Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.5% of Beyond Air shares are held by institutional investors. 19.8% of MiMedx Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.7% of Beyond Air shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

MiMedx Group has a beta of 1.65, suggesting that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Beyond Air has a beta of -0.46, suggesting that its stock price is 146% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for MiMedx Group and Beyond Air, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MiMedx Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 Beyond Air 0 0 5 0 3.00

MiMedx Group currently has a consensus target price of $15.75, indicating a potential upside of 120.90%. Beyond Air has a consensus target price of $12.20, indicating a potential upside of 21.27%. Given MiMedx Group’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe MiMedx Group is more favorable than Beyond Air.

Summary

MiMedx Group beats Beyond Air on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MiMedx Group

MiMedx Group, Inc. is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane; EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matri derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue. The company was founded on July 30, 1985 and is headquartered in Marietta, GA.

About Beyond Air

Beyond Air, Inc. is a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the developing a nitric oxide generator and delivery system that uses nitric oxide generated from ambient air and delivers precise amounts of nitric oxide to the lungs for the potential treatment of respiratory and other diseases. The firm develops LungFit platform system, a generator and delivery system that produces nitric oxide from ambient air, eliminating the need for expensive and cumbersome cylinders. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Garden City, NY.

