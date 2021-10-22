Financial Survey: GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) vs. Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT)

Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) and GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Cyxtera Technologies alerts:

This table compares Cyxtera Technologies and GAN’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyxtera Technologies N/A N/A -$27.09 million N/A N/A GAN $35.16 million 19.08 -$20.22 million ($0.41) -38.95

GAN has higher revenue and earnings than Cyxtera Technologies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.0% of Cyxtera Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.3% of GAN shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.1% of GAN shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Cyxtera Technologies and GAN, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyxtera Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A GAN 0 1 2 0 2.67

GAN has a consensus price target of $25.33, suggesting a potential upside of 58.63%. Given GAN’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe GAN is more favorable than Cyxtera Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Cyxtera Technologies and GAN’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyxtera Technologies N/A -568.84% -6.99% GAN -24.01% -10.87% -9.63%

Summary

GAN beats Cyxtera Technologies on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cyxtera Technologies Company Profile

Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. announced a definitive business combination agreement with Cyxtera Technologies Inc.

GAN Company Profile

Gan (UK) Ltd. engages in the development and supply of Internet gaming enterprise software-as-a-service solutions. It operates through the Real Money Gaming Operations and Simulated Gaming Operations segments. The company was founded by David McDowell and Kevin O’Neal in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Cyxtera Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyxtera Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.