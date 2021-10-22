Financial Survey: EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) vs. Marquee Raine Acquisition (NASDAQ:MRAC)

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) and Marquee Raine Acquisition (NASDAQ:MRAC) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares EVO Payments and Marquee Raine Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EVO Payments $439.10 million 4.27 -$1.68 million $0.64 35.14 Marquee Raine Acquisition N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Marquee Raine Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than EVO Payments.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

56.9% of EVO Payments shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.1% of Marquee Raine Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 42.6% of EVO Payments shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for EVO Payments and Marquee Raine Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EVO Payments 0 1 2 0 2.67 Marquee Raine Acquisition 0 1 1 0 2.50

EVO Payments presently has a consensus target price of $32.67, suggesting a potential upside of 45.25%. Marquee Raine Acquisition has a consensus target price of $12.50, suggesting a potential upside of 14.47%. Given EVO Payments’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe EVO Payments is more favorable than Marquee Raine Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares EVO Payments and Marquee Raine Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EVO Payments 2.00% -8.26% 4.16% Marquee Raine Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

Summary

EVO Payments beats Marquee Raine Acquisition on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

EVO Payments Company Profile

EVO Payments, Inc. is a holding company, which provides payments technology and services. It offers payment and commerce solutions. The firm operates through the Americas and Europe geographical segments. The Americas segment is composed of the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The Europe segment includes operations in the Czech Republic, Germany, Ireland, Poland, Spain, and the United Kingdom, as well as supporting merchants in France, Austria, Italy, the Nordics, and other Central and Eastern European. The company was founded by Rafik R. Sidhom in 1989 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Marquee Raine Acquisition Company Profile

Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

