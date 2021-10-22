Fifth Third Bancorp to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.76 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:FITB)

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) – Research analysts at Wedbush increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 19th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now expects that the financial services provider will earn $3.76 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.73. Wedbush also issued estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.46 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on FITB. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB opened at $45.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $31.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.10 and a 1-year high of $45.81.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 13.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.1% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 55,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 25.5% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 70,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,999,000 after acquiring an additional 14,340 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 11.1% in the third quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 6,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.3% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,512,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 28.1% in the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 7,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 6,372 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total transaction of $244,748.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

