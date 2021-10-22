FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. Increases Holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. increased its stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 28.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,720 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the quarter. SEA makes up approximately 2.7% of FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in SEA were worth $5,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franchise Capital Ltd grew its holdings in SEA by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd now owns 710,574 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $195,124,000 after buying an additional 11,621 shares in the last quarter. Stony Point Capital LLC grew its holdings in SEA by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Stony Point Capital LLC now owns 62,990 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $14,061,000 after buying an additional 22,790 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SEA by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,024 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in SEA by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,900,335 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $792,081,000 after buying an additional 165,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in SEA by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,564 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. 52.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SE shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $325.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on SEA from $335.00 to $424.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SEA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DZ Bank started coverage on SEA in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on SEA from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.75.

Shares of SEA stock traded down $5.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $357.96. 32,974 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,671,950. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $328.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $285.92. Sea Limited has a 52-week low of $155.10 and a 52-week high of $372.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $193.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.48 and a beta of 1.32.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.09). SEA had a negative net margin of 26.46% and a negative return on equity of 64.29%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.68) EPS. SEA’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -3.3 EPS for the current year.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

