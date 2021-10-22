Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 394,875 Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 23.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,276,735 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 394,875 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 2.24% of Wintrust Financial worth $96,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $323,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Wintrust Financial by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 120,175 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,089,000 after buying an additional 9,640 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Wintrust Financial by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,784 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,286,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in Wintrust Financial by 106.8% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 7,326 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 3,783 shares during the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WTFC stock opened at $91.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.55. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $45.10 and a 52 week high of $92.08.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.25. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 12.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wintrust Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.30.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

