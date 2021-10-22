Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases 79,558 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,566,958 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79,558 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $149,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the second quarter worth about $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 3,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $81.93 per share, with a total value of $323,623.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $78.70 on Friday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.19 and a 12-month high of $104.53. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.09. The firm has a market cap of $61.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.59.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 29.17%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Equities analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATVI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Truist lowered their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.91.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

