Federated Hermes Inc. Cuts Stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,623,251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,611 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.20% of Newmont worth $102,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 3,592.9% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Newmont in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Newmont in the first quarter worth about $36,000. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Newmont news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $29,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,830,980.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total value of $382,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,588 shares of company stock worth $1,398,277 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities cut Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Newmont from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on Newmont from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a $64.00 price target on Newmont and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Newmont stock opened at $57.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 0.23. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $53.03 and a 12 month high of $75.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 23.00%. The business’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

