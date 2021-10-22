FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $52.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.99% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “FB Financial Corp is a bank holding company. It operates through its wholly owned banking subsidiary, FirstBank. The company provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients. It operates primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama and North Georgia. The company also provides national mortgage business. FB Financial Corp is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of FB Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. DA Davidson raised shares of FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $47.50 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of FB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of FB Financial from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FB Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Shares of FB Financial stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.02. 80,246 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,315. FB Financial has a 1-year low of $26.30 and a 1-year high of $49.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.16.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. FB Financial had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 15.97%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FB Financial will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FBK. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in FB Financial by 801.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 534,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,957,000 after purchasing an additional 475,449 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,374,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,286,000 after acquiring an additional 214,319 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of FB Financial by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,397,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,431,000 after purchasing an additional 204,687 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of FB Financial by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,479,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,205,000 after purchasing an additional 185,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of FB Financial by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,230,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,225,000 after purchasing an additional 176,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

