FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $52.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “FB Financial Corp is a bank holding company. It operates through its wholly owned banking subsidiary, FirstBank. The company provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients. It operates primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama and North Georgia. The company also provides national mortgage business. FB Financial Corp is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist increased their target price on FB Financial from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson raised shares of FB Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the company from $47.50 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of FB Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of FB Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.50.

Shares of NYSE:FBK opened at $46.02 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.90. FB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $26.30 and a fifty-two week high of $49.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.16.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.13. FB Financial had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 29.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that FB Financial will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.80%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in FB Financial by 3.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,397,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,431,000 after purchasing an additional 204,687 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in FB Financial by 8.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,230,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,225,000 after purchasing an additional 176,926 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in FB Financial by 14.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,479,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,205,000 after purchasing an additional 185,880 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 11.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,408,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,576,000 after buying an additional 148,593 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 18.5% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,374,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,286,000 after buying an additional 214,319 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

