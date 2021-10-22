FB Financial Co. Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $3.66 Per Share (NYSE:FBK)

FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for FB Financial in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 20th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.66 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.57. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for FB Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

Get FB Financial alerts:

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. FB Financial had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 15.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on FBK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of FB Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of FB Financial from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of FB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

Shares of FBK opened at $46.02 on Thursday. FB Financial has a one year low of $26.30 and a one year high of $49.62. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 11.80%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of FB Financial by 8.9% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 47,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of FB Financial by 31.2% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in FB Financial by 31.1% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 122,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,564,000 after acquiring an additional 29,000 shares during the last quarter. Full18 Capital LLC bought a new stake in FB Financial during the second quarter valued at $350,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in FB Financial by 11.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 5,283 shares during the last quarter. 63.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for FB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.