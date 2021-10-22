Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) by 21.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,568 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Fastly were worth $7,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastly during the second quarter worth $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Fastly by 273.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Fastly by 1,808.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Fastly during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $703,986.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,981,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,939,931.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 14,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $566,584.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 459,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,003,193.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,721 shares of company stock worth $3,671,831 over the last ninety days. 10.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Fastly stock opened at $49.58 on Friday. Fastly, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.87 and a 12 month high of $122.75. The company has a quick ratio of 9.78, a current ratio of 9.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of -31.58 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.57.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $85.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.98 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 16.57% and a negative net margin of 55.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. Analysts expect that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FSLY. Citigroup reduced their price target on Fastly from $46.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Fastly in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. DA Davidson cut shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. William Blair lowered shares of Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Fastly from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fastly has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

