Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Position Cut by Axiom Investment Management LLC

Axiom Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) by 64.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,500 shares during the quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Farfetch were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Farfetch in the first quarter worth approximately $276,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Farfetch in the first quarter worth approximately $1,113,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Farfetch by 539.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 114,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 96,411 shares during the period. Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in Farfetch in the first quarter worth approximately $3,764,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Farfetch in the first quarter worth approximately $361,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTCH traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,589,391. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.35 and a 200 day moving average of $45.09. The company has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 3.24. Farfetch Ltd has a 1 year low of $27.08 and a 1 year high of $73.87.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.62. The company had revenue of $523.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.74 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

FTCH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Farfetch from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Cowen cut their price objective on Farfetch from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Farfetch from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Farfetch in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Farfetch presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.85.

About Farfetch

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

